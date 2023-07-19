Mangaluru: Man makes cops hunt for clogs stolen from outside community hall

In a bizarre incident, a resident of Mangalore made local cops search for his pair of shoes after they were reportedly stolen from outside a community hall.

Taking their duty seriously, the officers at Mangaluru North police station swiftly identified the perpetrator responsible for the theft, although the footwear and the thief is still to be found.

According to police, the clogs in question are traditional wooden shoes that originated in the Netherlands during the 13th century. Over time, they gained popularity as a fashionable accessory.

Reportedly, price of these shoes range from Rs 515 to Rs 1,600, approximately.

According to the police, the complainant had attended an event at a local hall and had left his shoes outside.

After finishing his meal, he discovered that his footwear had vanished. Frustrated by the situation, he promptly dialed emergency services, claiming that his shoes had been stolen.

The call was redirected to the Mangaluru North police station, prompting them to take immediate action.

A team was dispatched to the scene to review the CCTV footage, which revealed that a laborer working at the premises had indeed taken the footwear.

Efforts to locate the culprit are ongoing, although the police have been unable to determine the value of the stolen clogs due to the complainant’s inability to provide a purchase receipt.