Manesar land grabbing case: CBI court grants bail to former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Chandigarh: In a breather for former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a special CBI court on Tuesday granted him bail in a multi-crore rupee Manesar land scam.

Hooda appeared before the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Panchkkula, adjoining Chandigarh, on Tuesday.

The bail was granted after Hooda furnished two bonds of Rs 5 lakh each through his counsel.

Alleging a multi-crore scam of prime land in Manesar in Haryana's realty goldmine district of Gurugram, the CBI, in February this year, filed a chargesheet in the land deal against Hooda, senior bureaucrats and others.

The chargesheet named 34 accused including senior bureaucrats Chhattar Singh, SS Dhillon and ML Tayal and promoter of Gurgaon-based real estate company ABW Builders, Atul Bansal.

All three officers were powerful principal secretaries to the Chief Minister.

The CBI registered a case against the accused in September 2015 following allegations that private builders, in conspiracy with public servants of the Haryana government, had bought around 400 acres of land from farmers and landowners of Manesar, Naurangpur and Lakhnoula villages in Gurugram (then Gurgaon) district at throwaway prices.

The land was valued, at that time, at around Rs 1,600 crore but it was bought by the builders for around Rs 100 crore.

The land was bought in the period from August 2004 to August 2007. The Congress government in Haryana, led by Chief Minister Hooda, remained in power from March 2005 to October 2014.

The CBI alleged that ABW Builders conspired with officers during the tenure of the previous Congress government to purchase the land.