Mandsaur farmers' protests latest updates: Farmers’ unions in Madhya Pradesh launched a mega 10-day protest on Friday, shutting down supply of milk, vegetables and essential farm produce. Residents in Mandsaur complained of rise in prices of vegetables due to the farmer protests. According to other media reports, protests are being staged in Maharashtra and Punjab as well.
On the first anniversary of death of seven farmers due to beating and firing by police in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh on 6 June last year, the farmers are going to launch "Gaon Bandh" (village blockade) agitation from Friday, said a farmer representative on Thursday.
During the period, no eatables would be supplied from villages to cities in the state. Although the state government has made arrangements to minimise the impact of agitation, cities are set to see shortage of items like vegetables and milk.
Chief of Aam Kisan Union Kedar Sirohi told IANS that the agitation enjoys the support of more than 150 farmers organisation. Besides, all 50 Panchayats of the state have also announced to fight for the rights of farmers.
"The government responds to the rightful demands of the farmers with lathis and bullets. 6 June is a black day for farmers. Nothing will be supplied by villages to cities for the next 10 days, neither will anything be brought from the cities during the period," Sirohi said.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who reached Bhopal on Thursday, however, dubbed the farmers' agitation as an agitation of the Congress party.
"The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state is working for the welfare of farmers and it has taken several big decisions in their interest," he said.
BJP Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh Prabhat Jha also said that the Congress was solely responsible for the violence during last year's agitation.
Responding to the charge, state Congress chief Kamal Nath said it is very surprising that those who ordered fired at the farmers demanding their due are now trying to shift the blame for violence on his party.
On being asked by reporters to comment on the proposed farmers' agitation, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan declined to say anything.
Ahead of the agitation, the Mandsaur district administration has made elaborate security arrangements. Some farmers have also been made to sign surety bonds that asks them to ensure that they would not indulge in violence.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date: Jun 01, 2018 10:49 AM
Highlights
89 companies of Special Armed Forces, 20,000 jawans deployed
Farmers protest in Madhya Pradesh began with the state government claiming to have made ‘appropriate security arrangements.’ Five farmers were killed in police firing last year on the same day in Mandsaur.
The state government has deployed 89 companies of Special Armed Force (SAF) and more than 20,000 jawans to deal with any untoward situation. IG Intelligence Makrand Deuskar said that the state government has made all arrangements. He suspected that situation might turn violent in later stages of farmers’ protest according to intelligence inputs.
Input by Shahroz Afridi/101Reporters
Bharat bandh to be observed on 10 June
The farmers who have called for the ten-day long protest will observe 'Gaon Bandh' from 1 June to 10 June, 5 June as Dhikkar Divas, 6 June as Saheed Sahadat Divas, 8 June as Asahyog Divas and 10 June as Bharat Bandh.
Input by Shuriah Niazi/101Reporters
Demands include loan waiver, higher MSPs
The main demands of farmers include waiving entire loan of farmers, pension to farmers after 55 years and Minimum Support Price (MSP) on 65 litres of milk, fruits and vegetables.
Input from Shuriah Niazi/101Reporters
Farmer groups to observe 10- day 'gaon bandh' from Friday on first anniversary of Mandsaur violence
On the first anniversary of death of seven farmers due to beating and firing by police in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh on 6 June last year, the farmers are going to launch "Gaon Bandh" (village blockade) agitation from Friday, said a farmer representative on Thursday.
10:49 (IST)
89 companies of Special Armed Forces, 20,000 jawans deployed
Farmers protest in Madhya Pradesh began with the state government claiming to have made ‘appropriate security arrangements.’ Five farmers were killed in police firing last year on the same day in Mandsaur.
The state government has deployed 89 companies of Special Armed Force (SAF) and more than 20,000 jawans to deal with any untoward situation. IG Intelligence Makrand Deuskar said that the state government has made all arrangements. He suspected that situation might turn violent in later stages of farmers’ protest according to intelligence inputs.
Input by Shahroz Afridi/101Reporters
10:42 (IST)
WATCH: Residents buy extra supplies owing to farmer protests
Santosh Kumar, a resident of Mandsaur, says that the prices have gone up and he has to fish out Rs10 to Rs 20 more on vegetables on Friday. He also said that he will buy extra stock owing to the protest.
Input by Deepak Sharma/101Reporters
10:39 (IST)
Bharat bandh to be observed on 10 June
The farmers who have called for the ten-day long protest will observe 'Gaon Bandh' from 1 June to 10 June, 5 June as Dhikkar Divas, 6 June as Saheed Sahadat Divas, 8 June as Asahyog Divas and 10 June as Bharat Bandh.
Input by Shuriah Niazi/101Reporters
10:35 (IST)
Demands include loan waiver, higher MSPs
The main demands of farmers include waiving entire loan of farmers, pension to farmers after 55 years and Minimum Support Price (MSP) on 65 litres of milk, fruits and vegetables.
Input from Shuriah Niazi/101Reporters
10:30 (IST)
Security tightened in Madhya Pradesh over farmer protests
10:29 (IST)
WATCH: Administration assures farmers of providing security, says a Mandsaur farmer
A farmer from the Mandsaur Sabzi Mandi says that the local administration has assured the farmers of providing security and has also given helpline numbers in case of emergency.
Input by Deepak Sharma/101Reporters
10:19 (IST)
WATCH: Mandsaur resident on price rise due to protests
Mona, a resident of Mandsaur, says that prices of vegetables have gone up due to the farmers' protest.
Input by Deepak Sharama/101Reporters
10:16 (IST)
Visual of a notice for the protests starting today
Dinshaw's Dairy Foods Private Limited issued a notice on Friday's bandh and said no milk will be provided.
Input by Pallavi Rebbapragada/Firstpost
10:13 (IST)
No eatables to be supplied from villages to cities in Madhya Pradesh
During the period, no eatables would be supplied from villages to cities in the state. Although the state government has made arrangements to minimise the impact of agitation, cities are set to see shortage of items like vegetables and milk.
Chief of Aam Kisan Union Kedar Sirohi told IANS that the agitation enjoys the support of more than 150 farmers organisation. Besides, all 50 Panchayats of the state have also announced to fight for the rights of farmers. "The government responds to the rightful demands of the farmers with lathis and bullets. 6 June is a black day for farmers. Nothing will be supplied by villages to cities for the next 10 days, neither will anything be brought from the cities during the period," Sirohi said.
10:12 (IST)
170 farmer organisations to take part in protests
According to NDTV India, close to 170 farming organisations are participating in the protests under the leadership of the Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh.
10:07 (IST)
WATCH: Farmers stage 'village blockade', security tightened in Mandsaur
10:02 (IST)
Farmer groups to observe 10- day 'gaon bandh' from Friday on first anniversary of Mandsaur violence
On the first anniversary of death of seven farmers due to beating and firing by police in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh on 6 June last year, the farmers are going to launch "Gaon Bandh" (village blockade) agitation from Friday, said a farmer representative on Thursday.