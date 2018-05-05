You are here:
'Mandir yahin banega' found written on St Stephen's college chapel door, provocative remarks removed

India FP Staff May 05, 2018 21:34:48 IST

Controversial quotes were reportedly found written on the door of a chapel at Delhi University's St Stephen's College.

'Mandir yahin banega' was found written on the chapel door. News18

Students union president Sai Aashirwaad said inflammatory quotes like 'mandir yahin banega' were found written on the chapel's main door, while an 'Om' symbol along with the words 'I'm going to hell' was found on the cross situated behind the chapel on Friday.

"The messages, however, were cleared on Saturday," he said.

The college administration had announced preparatory holidays for students from 28 April, with only those having practical exams attending the college.

Principal John Varghese was unavailable for comments.

"There is an attempt to divide students of the country along religious lines. The same script of Aligarh Muslim University is playing out here as well," News18 quoted Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president Rocky Tusseed as saying.

Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) also expressed concern. "Such an incident brings harm to the very fabric of the institution and to the spirit of the idea of India for which it stands. This incident is condemnable and strict action should be taken against those who are found guilty," the report quoted Neeraj Mishra, NSUI media in-charge as saying.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: May 05, 2018 21:34 PM

