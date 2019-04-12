AP intermediate results 2019 LIVE updates: Andhra Pradesh board declares inter results for 1st, 2nd year exam on bieap.gov.in

AP intermediate results 2019 LATEST updates | An official notification of the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate board said that the Lok Sabha election, of which the first phase was held on 11 April, did not affect the date of declaring the results. It said, "The Lok Sabha elections will not affect the board exam results, the inter results of the 1st, 2nd year examinations will be declared on 12th April."

Students awaiting their results for the Andhra Pradesh intermediate 1st and 2nd year exams can also check their results on examresults.net.

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the AP Inter 2019 results on Friday, 12 April. The results can be checked on bieap.gov.in and other websites. Reports said that the result is likely to be out at 11 am.

Students can also access their Class 11 and Class 12 exam scores through third-party web portals such as examresults.net or manabadi.com.

More than 9 lakh students appeared for the Class 11 and Class 12 exams in the February and March. The Andhra Pradesh first year exam was held from 27 February to 16 March. The 2nd year exams were held from 28 February to 18 March.

Steps to check the AP inter board exam results 2019:

1. Visit the official website bieap.gov.in

2. Click on the link that says AP 1st, 2nd year inter result 2019

3. Enter your AP inter hall ticket number and other required details

4. The Class 11 and Class 12 exam results will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the results

6. Ṭake a printout of the same for future reference

Soon after announcements of the board exam results, BIEAP will release the upcoming compartment examination schedule for candidates who fail to secure passing marks in major subjects.

The Andhra Pradesh board has also provided students with an option to receive results via text message. For the Andhra Inter Second Year's General category result, send 'APGEN2REGISTRATION NO' to 56263. For the Vocational category, send 'APVOC2REGISTRATION NO' to 56263.

For the Andhra Inter 1st Year General category result, send 'APGEN1REGISTRATION NO' to 56263 and for the Vocational category, candidates can send 'APVOC1REGISTRATION NO' to 56263.

Last year, the pass percentage was 73.3 percent, and more than 5 lakh candidates attempted the examination. Tejvardhan Reddy was declared the topper of the AP Inter Result with 992 marks. The results for the 2018 exam were released of the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh were released by Andhra Pradesh human resource development minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.