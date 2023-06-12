Man working for 17 hours a day seeks health advice; here's what the doctor said

In a fast-paced environment, maintaining your physical and mental health is crucial. With that said, a Twitter user’s post seeking health advice from a doctor online has gone viral recently. Harshal, a 37-year-old corporate employee, sought suggestions from Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. He stated in the post that he works for a corporation and that over the past six months, he has put in 16 to 17 hours each day. He further added that when he checked his blood pressure, it was 150/90.

In response, the doctor advised the patient to reduce the number of hours he worked by 50 percent. He even poked fun by saying that the amount of work his patient was doing would ensure job of another person.

1. Reduce working hours by 50%, and ensure an unemployed person gets a job (whose job you are doing in addition to yours)

(+follow other advice from the pinned post on my timeline) https://t.co/wThD7cEvMt — Dr Sudhir Kumar MD DM (@hyderabaddoctor) June 10, 2023

Harshal then acknowledged the physician for his guidance and disclosed that he had quit his job because his supervisor had been forcing him to work on the weekends.

The doctor and the employee’s chat became viral in no time and social media users were quick to add their reactions.

A user noted, “It’s not easy what you are doing; may you find something better in the future.” Others offered advice on how to cope with work-related stress.

“Instead, engage in organic farming and re-establish a connection to nature; not only will this make your work more enjoyable, it will also help you maintain your health,” said a user.

