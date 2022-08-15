Man who threatened Mukesh Ambani and family identified as jeweller from Dahisar

On Monday morning, a jeweller from south Mumbai made nine calls on the landline number of Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon and threatened to kill Mukesh Ambani and his family

Mumbai: A jeweller was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Monday for allegedly calling up the landline number of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and threatening to kill chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani and his family.

The accused, Bishnu Vidu Bhoumik, was arrested from suburban Dahisar around 1:30 PM, almost three hours after he made the threat call.

Who made threat calls to Mukesh Ambani?

According to police, 56-year-old Bishnu Vidu Bhoumik, runs a jewellery shop in south Mumbai. He made nine calls on the landline number of Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon around 10:30 am and threatened to kill Ambani and his family members. He also hurled abuses.

Police further informed that as per the preliminary investigation, Bhoumik is a repeat offender who had made similar calls in the past.

The cops are now quizzing Bhoumik to find out his motive behind making the calls.

Also, police are yet to ascertain whether Bhoumik was mentally unstable or otherwise.

On Monday morning, Reliance Foundation hospital received about nine threat calls by a person from an unknown number. The calls were received by a security person from the hospital.

The person, who made the threat calls, identified himself as Afzal, but the Mumbai Police were trying to identify the caller, trace his location and know his actual name.

A case was registered at D B Marg police station under section 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

Security beefed up for Ambanis

Mumbai Police said that a very high level of security including a contingent of private security as well as central forces are already in place for the safety of Ambanis.

After getting the complaint from the Reliance Foundation hospital about the threat calls, police formed several teams to track the location from where the calls were made and also the caller who made several threat calls.

With inputs from agencies

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

