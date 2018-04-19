You are here:
Man who contested bypoll against Manohar Parrikar last year arrested for false Facebook post about Goa chief minister's health

India PTI Apr 19, 2018 09:39:26 IST

Panaji: The Crime Branch of the Goa Police on Wednesday night arrested a man for allegedly spreading false information about the health of chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who is undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment in the US.

File image of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar. PTI

A senior crime branch official said that Kenneth Silveira, a resident of Vasco city, was picked up after he posted some false information on his Facebook account.

"He was arrested and is being investigated to know the exact reason why he posted such information," the official said.

Silveria had contested unsuccessfully against Parrikar in the bypoll held for Panaji constituency last year.

When asked about the sections under which Silveria was arrested, the official said investigation is underway.

Parrikar, who complained of stomach pain on 14 February this year, was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai the next day.

He was discharged on 22 February and presented the Budget in the Goa Assembly on the same day upon return.

Later, he was again admitted to Lilavati Hospital on 5 March, from where he was taken to the US. A cabinet advisory committee, consisting of senior ministers, has been authorised to take decisions in his absence.


Updated Date: Apr 19, 2018 09:39 AM

