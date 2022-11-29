The internet is a place where we find all kinds of content, starting from a range of informative, innovative, creative as well as funny ones.

Users on a regular basis post multiple videos and pictures on social media. While some of the videos are entertaining and informative, some videos also show easy tricks for our day-to-day lives which look simple but are quite effective. One such video has recently popped up on the internet where a man can be seen trying out a unique ‘shower’ trick to clean his hair while shampooing.

While the technique looks quite innovative, it is also hilarious at the same time. Shared on Twitter by a user named Roma Balwani, the video shows a man sitting with his head lowered into a small tub as he cleans his hair with shampoo. But there was something else in the video that looked more interesting.

The man had a small yellow-coloured water drum tied to his back which he was smartly using to pour water on his head without even touching it. The drum was tied to the man’s back in such a manner that whenever he would raise his back a bit, the water would automatically come out and further wash away the foam from his head.

Well, what’s more interesting is that all the water is being collected in the tub kept in front of the man.

Take a look:

On a lighter note on a Sunday morning! Couldn’t resist sharing this forward! Simple, innovative, cost effective and it works! Jugaad! @hvgoenka @anandmahindra pic.twitter.com/Jxd9CQEBXZ — Roma Balwani (@RBalwani) November 27, 2022

We Indians will definitely call it a ‘c’ as did the user in her caption. “On a lighter note on a Sunday morning! Couldn’t resist sharing this forward! Simple, innovative, cost-effective and it works! Jugaad!”, she wrote.

Since it was shared, people took to the comment section and shared their reactions. While one wrote, “jugaad is not innovation!”, another person suggested that the man could have used a mug. A third user wrote, “I just love the juggad!”

So far, the video has grabbed over 15,000 views and the numbers keep increasing.

