Man throws acid on woman Delhi RPF constable and niece in Muzaffarnagar, absconds; Uttar Pradesh police registers case

A woman employee of the Delhi Railway Protection Force (RPF) was allegedly attacked by her husband with acid in Jansath, Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, reports said. Her niece who tried to intervene was also attacked.

According to ANI, the husband ran away and is absconding since the incident took place. The Uttar Pradesh police has registered a case into the same and are conducting their investigation.

The victim, a constable in the RPF, and her niece were admitted in the district hospital in a critical condition, according to Hindi daily Dainik Jagran.

The two were first admitted at a lcoal community health centre before being transferred to the district hospital. Dr Ajay Kumar of the community health centre told the Hindi daily that the woman suffered from 20 percent burns while her niece had 40-50 percent burns.

The report stated that there was some tension between the couple for several days. The woman was staying at her parents' house at Chitauda village when the incident took place.