Man shoots wife for wearing perfume in MP's Gwalior, goes missing

A man in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior shot his wife for wearing perfume while going outside, following a heated argument between the couple.

The woman suffered severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment, while the man fled the scene after the incident took place.

The victim identified as Neelam Jatav, a resident of Ganeshpura in the Bijoili Thana area, married Mahendra Jatav eight years ago.

Mahendra carries a criminal record (involvement in theft cases) and was behind the bar for four years. After he was released from the jail a year ago, Mahendra started living with Neelam at her parent’s house.

On Saturday, when Neelam was going out, her husband questioned about wearing perfume and “being too dressed up”, leading to an argument between the couple.

The situation quickly escalated as the argument intensified, Mahendra took out a gun and fired at his wife’s chest. Neelam collapsed on the ground, while Mahendra hastily fled the scene.

Reacting swiftly, Neelam’s brother, Dinesh Jatav, immediately summoned their relatives for assistance and rushed her to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

In response to the complaint filed by Neelam’s family, the police have taken action and registered a case of attempted murder against Mahendra. The Police officials have launched a search operation in the case and the investigation is underway as per India Today‘s report.