Man shares photo of broken seat handle on a train, says it damaged his ‘butt and trousers’

People in India have been travelling in trains for decades now. Since its inception, Indian Railways – which has now become the world’s third-largest train network – operates across the country, providing passengers to travel seamlessly between states and cities. While the Railways have been making several efforts to ease passengers’ experience and providing them with a comfortable and affordable ride, many often come across certain inconveniences while travelling. In one such incident that has recently come to the fore, a man complained about how a broken handle on a train damaged his clothes and apparently caused him a physical injury. His complaint not only reached the concerned authorities but was also escalated for further action.

Taking to Twitter, a user named Mukhtar Ali shared a picture of the train seat that he had received on his ticket. Tagging Railway Seva in his tweet, he wrote, “Look at this handle it damaged my butt and trouser sitting in 15036 seat no 29 C2. Please fix this it is so dangerous.”

He further added that it was “really painful” as he could not sit properly and had to seek a doctor.

As evident in the picture, an iron handle can be seen sticking out from between the two chairs on the train.

As soon as he tweeted, Railway Seva’s official Twitter account responded to the same and asked Ali to share his PNR/UTS details and mobile number to connect with him and register a complaint. It also informed that the matter has been escalated to the Divisional Railway Manager of Izzatnagar for further action.

Notably, Railway Seva is known for addressing the complaints and queries raised by train passengers on a timely basis. People often share their grievances on Twitter, to which the helpline platform responds accordingly.

In the meantime, social media users while reacting to the user’s tweet shared comments like “Sad”, “Quickly repair”, Very dangerous”, “Very dangerous. Railways should refund the fare of tickets of passengers who faced inconvenience in C2 bogie.” Some also shared their own experience of facing troubles while travelling in trains in India.