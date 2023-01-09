Man shares grandfather’s British Indian Passport of 1931; internet says 'certainly museum piece'

The history of India is nothing but fascinating. Not only kids but also grown-ups love to visit the museum to get a taste of ancient times. However, while we can only read about them in books, school texts, and other web archives, our grandparents certainly had some firsthand experiences. But in recent times, social media have made it easy to witness such things. Documents and artefacts from that time period are now valued for their ability to provide light on our past. Thus, sharing treasured antique items on the internet has become a trend. Now, a British Indian Passport issued in 1931 has gone viral after a person named Anshuman Singh dropped it on Twitter.

My Grandfather’s “British Indian Passport”, issued at Lahore in 1931. He must’ve been 31 years old then. pic.twitter.com/KzGja0gnKB — Anshuman Singh (@anshumansingh75) January 7, 2023



The user claimed the passport to be his grandfather’s. It was from the year 1931 when India and Pakistan were still not partitioned. It was entirely called the “Indian Empire” under the rule of the British government. The first page of the age-old passport included a brief declaration in the name of the “Viceroy and Governor-General of India” and an official stamp by the Punjab government.

As per the images, the name of the document holder was Punjab Rai. A photo of the individual was attached to the next page along with his signature in Urdu. It further suggested that the passport would be valid in “Keniya Colony and India.” It will be operational for 5 years from the issue date as the expiry date read, “3rd July 1936.”

In the comment section, a person questioned Singh how his grandfather felt when India and Pakistan were divided in 1947 and “we lost Lahore forever.”

How did he feel when we lost Lahore forever after partition in 1947? — Raman khazanchi (@raman0309) January 7, 2023



Sing replied, “He never really talked about losing it. However, he would talk about the beautiful gardens and the bright lights of Lahore.”

He never really talked about losing it, however he would talk about the beautiful gardens and the bright lights of Lahore. — Anshuman Singh (@anshumansingh75) January 7, 2023



A user suggested, “Wow that is a good treasure and you can claim the Lahore domicile anytime.”

Wow that is good treasure and you can claim Lahore domicile anytime — iSk Real (@ImranSaeedKhan1) January 7, 2023



Another user explained, “Freeman Thomas was the Viceroy and Governor-General of India at the time. He was previously the Governor General of Canada before that appointment.”

Freeman Thomas was the Viceroy and Governor-General of India at the time. He was previously the Governor General of Canada before that appointment. — Brian Kennedy (@BrianABCS) January 8, 2023



An individual termed it “a museum piece.”

Wow, thank you for sharing. It's a museum piece for sure. — Danny Takhar (@DanTakhar) January 7, 2023



Here are some other reactions:

Here is from my great grandfather Sardar Kartar Singh. It was kept safe by my mama ji and last year my mama ji handed it over to me. You can also see the visa/arrival stamps from Italy, Netherlands, Germany, Bombay. pic.twitter.com/krDLDq6QgY — Rimpy bergamo (@r_bergamo_) January 8, 2023

Thanks for sharing @anshumansingh75 Have same British – Indian Passport of my great grandfather issued in 1923.@MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/kPVhxQvL15 — Shalin Trambadia (@Shalin_1310) January 8, 2023

Wow, that's some great history you have in your possession.👌😍 — Umer Farooq (@FarooqUmer) January 7, 2023



Since being surfaced on the internet, the post has accumulated more than 1,700 likes on Twitter so far. It has also amassed hundreds of retweets on the microblogging site.

