Man shares a viral video of baby owls looking like ‘aliens’ in his home; spooked Twitter users react to it

India FP Trending Nov 21, 2019 12:17:29 IST

  • A viral video of two mysterious creatures has been doing rounds on the internet.

  • At a glance, the creatures in the 14-second clip look like aliens with large eyes and elongated faces standing on the roof.

  • The video that has been viewed more than 12 million times and has over 104K retweets left many spooked.

A viral video of two mysterious creatures has been doing rounds on the internet. At a glance, the creatures in the 14-second clip look like aliens with large eyes and elongated faces standing on the roof.

However, if one looks longer, it becomes quite clear that the two creatures are not “mysterious” or “aliens” but just two baby owls.

The Twitter user, Daniel Holland, who shared the viral clip wrote, “I’m now positive that people who claim to have seen aliens have actually just seen baby owls.”

The video that has been viewed more than 12 million times and has over 104K retweets left many spooked. One user wrote, "Thank you for destroying my belief that all baby animals are adorable."

Here is how Twitter reacted to it:

