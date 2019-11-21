Man shares a viral video of baby owls looking like ‘aliens’ in his home; spooked Twitter users react to it

A viral video of two mysterious creatures has been doing rounds on the internet. At a glance, the creatures in the 14-second clip look like aliens with large eyes and elongated faces standing on the roof.

However, if one looks longer, it becomes quite clear that the two creatures are not “mysterious” or “aliens” but just two baby owls.

The Twitter user, Daniel Holland, who shared the viral clip wrote, “I’m now positive that people who claim to have seen aliens have actually just seen baby owls.”

I’m now positive that people who claim to have seen aliens have actually just seen baby owls. pic.twitter.com/CAr65NG9qR — Daniel Holland (@DannyDutch) November 14, 2019

The video that has been viewed more than 12 million times and has over 104K retweets left many spooked. One user wrote, "Thank you for destroying my belief that all baby animals are adorable."

Here is how Twitter reacted to it:

I now begin to wonder if owls aren't in fact aliens, but your original statement may be right. — Anthony Odom, yelling enthusiast (@bamabulldog21) November 14, 2019

They’re Barn Owls. When the get all of their feathers, their faces are shaped like a heart of white feathers. They’re beautiful. pic.twitter.com/74ykMUZpEW — VForVictory (@VforVictory1) November 14, 2019

Thank you for destroying my belief that all baby animals are adorable. pic.twitter.com/VE7LaawfY7 — Debbie Does Deep State (@Exasper8ed) November 15, 2019

Stop it. That is too much. I’m going to buy them a little space ship — eleanor anstruther (@ellieanstruther) November 14, 2019

I’m not positive that this is not actually an attempt to cover up a real video footage of aliens... — NeuroSyntheSys (@NeuroSyntheSys) November 14, 2019

