India

Man puts wrong address while placing order on Swiggy, father's epic reply goes viral

In the caption, the user mentioned how he wanted to eat roasted chicken but got roasted instead!

FP Trending July 06, 2022 16:59:56 IST
Representational image. AFP

A WhatsApp conversation between a father and son has left the social media users in splits. A Twitter user named Jitu shared a screenshot of the conversation in which he was seen telling his parents that he had placed an order on Swiggy, a food delivery application, with the wrong address but have got the refund from them.

To that, his father replied saying, “Tu bhi galti se order huya tha, lekin mujhe toh refund nahi mila? (You were also ordered by mistake but I did not receive a refund?)”

Have a look at Jitu’s post here:

In the caption of the image, the user mentioned how he wanted to eat roasted chicken but got roasted instead.

To make things more awkward, the user’s mother responded with laughing emojis. The viral screenshot has received more than 4,000 likes so far and still counting.

The user replied to his own tweet with another screenshot which read “Papa removed you” along with the caption, “Mai kuch bol dunga toh” (If I say something).

Check out some of the netizens' replies:

 

Updated Date: July 06, 2022 16:59:56 IST

