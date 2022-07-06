In the caption, the user mentioned how he wanted to eat roasted chicken but got roasted instead!

A WhatsApp conversation between a father and son has left the social media users in splits. A Twitter user named Jitu shared a screenshot of the conversation in which he was seen telling his parents that he had placed an order on Swiggy, a food delivery application, with the wrong address but have got the refund from them.

To that, his father replied saying, “Tu bhi galti se order huya tha, lekin mujhe toh refund nahi mila? (You were also ordered by mistake but I did not receive a refund?)”

Have a look at Jitu’s post here:

Wanted to eat roasted chicken but got roasted instead pic.twitter.com/mV4DBjGXNH — Jitu (@JituGalani5) July 2, 2022

In the caption of the image, the user mentioned how he wanted to eat roasted chicken but got roasted instead.

Wanted to eat roasted chicken but got roasted instead pic.twitter.com/mV4DBjGXNH — Jitu (@JituGalani5) July 2, 2022

To make things more awkward, the user’s mother responded with laughing emojis. The viral screenshot has received more than 4,000 likes so far and still counting.

The user replied to his own tweet with another screenshot which read “Papa removed you” along with the caption, “Mai kuch bol dunga toh” (If I say something).

Check out some of the netizens' replies:

Option nahi tha warna kya pata — Jitu (@JituGalani5) July 3, 2022

Refund kaise milega papa ko? Papa ne return bhi to ni dala na ladke ko apne — Purnima Sharma (@theshewriter) July 2, 2022

I will happily accept leave on read from fam gc now on https://t.co/PauEwm0VOs — ❦ (@Meziayd) July 3, 2022

You should've replied "swiggy loss mai chal rhi hai aap nai" https://t.co/KGgpzciWAp — beri_wal9 (@flighted_) July 3, 2022

Mic Drop https://t.co/hTbXEc277Y — Raghav Rachit Sharma (@RachitRaghav) July 5, 2022

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.