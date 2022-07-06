Man puts wrong address while placing order on Swiggy, father's epic reply goes viral
In the caption, the user mentioned how he wanted to eat roasted chicken but got roasted instead!
A WhatsApp conversation between a father and son has left the social media users in splits. A Twitter user named Jitu shared a screenshot of the conversation in which he was seen telling his parents that he had placed an order on Swiggy, a food delivery application, with the wrong address but have got the refund from them.
To that, his father replied saying, “Tu bhi galti se order huya tha, lekin mujhe toh refund nahi mila? (You were also ordered by mistake but I did not receive a refund?)”
Have a look at Jitu’s post here:
Wanted to eat roasted chicken but got roasted instead pic.twitter.com/mV4DBjGXNH
— Jitu (@JituGalani5) July 2, 2022
In the caption of the image, the user mentioned how he wanted to eat roasted chicken but got roasted instead.
Wanted to eat roasted chicken but got roasted instead pic.twitter.com/mV4DBjGXNH
— Jitu (@JituGalani5) July 2, 2022
To make things more awkward, the user’s mother responded with laughing emojis. The viral screenshot has received more than 4,000 likes so far and still counting.
The user replied to his own tweet with another screenshot which read “Papa removed you” along with the caption, “Mai kuch bol dunga toh” (If I say something).
Check out some of the netizens' replies:
Option nahi tha warna kya pata
— Jitu (@JituGalani5) July 3, 2022
Refund kaise milega papa ko? Papa ne return bhi to ni dala na ladke ko apne
— Purnima Sharma (@theshewriter) July 2, 2022
I will happily accept leave on read from fam gc now on https://t.co/PauEwm0VOs
— ❦ (@Meziayd) July 3, 2022
You should've replied "swiggy loss mai chal rhi hai aap nai" https://t.co/KGgpzciWAp
— beri_wal9 (@flighted_) July 3, 2022
Mic Drop https://t.co/hTbXEc277Y
— Raghav Rachit Sharma (@RachitRaghav) July 5, 2022
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Traders' body CAIT alleges FDI, GST norms violated by Metro Cash & Carry, German retailer refutes allegations
CAIT said that as per reports, Metro Germany is looking to sell the India business and make profits of over Rs 10,000 crore on its investment in the country
Swiggy delivery boy rides horse amid heavy rain in Mumbai; video goes viral
The weather department also issued a yellow alert indicating heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Mumbai till 5 July
Explained: How food labels will change in India from today
The new directives by FSSAI mandate e-commerce food companies like Swiggy and Zomato to display the calorific value and information related to nutrition and allergen of a food item on packages