Man marries girlfriend's corpse, pledges not to marry anyone else ever

Guwahati: Love has no limits and a viral video from Assam proves it. The clip shows 27-year-old Bitupan Tamuli marrying his dead girlfriend and even pledging that he won’t marry anyone else ever.

The viral video shows Tamuli putting vermillion on his girlfriend Prathana’s forehead parting and cheeks who died after a prolonged illness at a private hospital in Guwahati.

Tamuli has even appeared to put a garland around her neck and another on himself.

According to reports, a relative of Prathana said that she had suddenly fallen sick beyond recovery a few days prior to her death.

The video has received over 31 thousand views and a YouTube user commented, “May they meet again soon and never get separated again.”

Other users appreciated the young man, with some saying, “true love never dies”.

The incident of Assam boy marrying his dead girlfriend may seem bizarre, but there have been event of wedding involving at least one dead person, people getting married posthumously are not uncommon in India.

A man, in 2018, married his dead girlfriend at her funeral in Tamil Nadu. He even vowed to never get married to anyone else.

As per reports, the girl and the boy were in a relationship for years and were about to get married when the girl died after a bus accident.

Also, some communities in Karnataka and Kerala follow an unusual tradition called ‘Pretha Kalyanam’, or ‘marriage of the dead’.

‘Pretha Kalyanam’ is conducted between a bride and a groom who died before they turn 18 and could not be married.

