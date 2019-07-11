Man kills wife over tiff in Thane district; 41-year-old then turns himself into police and pleads to be arrested

Thane: A 41-year-old man allegedly killed his wife over a tiff and then informed the police, pleading them to arrest him for the crime, an official said on Thursday.

Deepak Sukhlal Bhoi, a resident of Ambernath town in Maharashtra's Thane district, called up the Shivaji Nagar police station saying he was unable to come there as his son, aged around two years, was sleeping at home, senior police inspector MJ Bagga said.

The accused has been arrested following the incident that took place on Wednesday, he said.

The accused and his wife Rupali Bhoi (39), who also had a nine-year-old daughter, used to have frequent quarrels over petty issues.

On Wednesday, they again had a fight after she refused to attend the wedding of his sister's son in Jalgaon.

The accused, in a fit of rage, allegedly strangled her to death with her 'dupatta' (a scarf-like cloth worn around the neck) in their bedroom, the official said.

At that time, their son was sleeping in another room while the daughter had gone to school. The accused then called up the police station and informed about the crime, Bagga said.

The police rushed to his home and sent the body for postmortem.

The accused was arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), the official said. The two children were sent to their uncle's home, he added.

