Man indulges in celebratory firing after release of BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya on bail; police register FIR

Indore: A case has been registered in Indore in Madhya Pradesh after a man was seen indulging in celebratory firing while people welcomed BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya after the latter was released on bail on Sunday. Vijayvargiya was arrested on Wednesday for assaulting a civic official with a cricket bat during a demolition drive.

After the video of the celebratory firing, which took place outside the MLA's office here, went viral, the ruling Congress had demanded that the police lodge a case and arrest the culprit. A Sanyogitaganj police station official Monday said a case under section 336 (act endangering lives of others) has been registered Sunday night and efforts were on to nab the accused.

In the video, the man can be seen firing five times.

