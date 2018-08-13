You are here:
Man in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar accused of raping 24-year-old woman for 6 months; case registered against accused

India Press Trust of India Aug 13, 2018 10:45:45 IST

Muzaffarnagar: A 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped repeatedly over six months by a man following which she became pregnant in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The woman was raped over six months by Shoib, who also made a video of the act. When she became pregnant, the accused's family tried to force her to abort the child, Circle Officer Harish Bhadoria said.

Later, she revealed about the incident to her family members.

On Sunday, a case was registered against Shoib, his father Badru Hasan, his mother Nagma and his brother Arif, the CO said.

The police were searching for the accused, he said.


Updated Date: Aug 13, 2018 10:45 AM

