Man in Uttar Pradesh shot by armed assailants on Tuesday; police attributes crime to old enmity

Muzaffarnagar: A 40-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by five men who barged into his house, in Bhojaheri village, police said on Wednesday.

Abad Hasan was shot dead by the men who entered into his house and opened fire on him on Tuesday, they said.

According to the police, he was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, adding that old enmity was stated to be the reason behind the killing. A case was registered against the five people, they said.

In another incident, a half-burnt body was found in Khedi Sarai village, they said.

The identity of the victim, who was first strangulated and later burnt, has not been established yet.