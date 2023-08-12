Man in Delhi arrested with 21 pistols ahead of Independence Day
Lal Singh Chadhar, a resident of Sagar in Madhya Pradesh, used to supply illegal weapons in Delhi-NCR after procuring them from Burhanpur in his home state
Ahead of Independence Day, Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested a 32-year-old man and seized 21 pistols from him, officials said on Saturday.
Lal Singh Chadhar, a resident of Sagar in Madhya Pradesh, used to supply illegal weapons in Delhi-NCR after procuring them from Burhanpur in his home state, they said.
Police got information on 4 August that Chadhar was coming near Gandhi Museum on Ring Road to deliver a consignment to one of his contacts, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said.
A trap was laid and at around 3.20 pm, Chadhar was apprehended and 21 pistols of .32 bore were seized from him, Dhaliwal said.
Chadhar started supplying illegal weapons in Delhi-NCR after coming in contact with one Rajesh Pyasi of Sagar who operated an illegal arms syndicate, the officer said.
To buy the weapons, he borrowed money from a friend and mortgaged his wife’s jewellery as he was expecting to make a good profit, police said, adding that he procured a pistol for Rs 7,000 and sold it for around Rs 30,000.
With inputs from PTI
