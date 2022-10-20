Man helps 75-year-old ragpicker set up vegetable cart; internet lauds gesture

Kindness comes for free and is indeed enough to bring a smile to someone’s face. Not every day do we see people going out of their comfort zone or making an extra effort to help others. However, this was not the case with this young man, who not only felt the struggle of an old woman working as a ragpicker, but also came forward to help her start a new life. A heartwarming video of the same has also gone viral on social media.

Posted by Indian Administrative Service officer Awanish Sharan on his Twitter handle, the video shows a 75-year-old woman working as a ragpicker to earn her livelihood. A man named Tarun Mishra decided to help her start a new life. The video shows the man interacting with the woman who further takes him to her small home. Moved by her plight, Mishra decides to help her by buying her a vegetable cart.

At first, the two go on to buy some necessary items for her daily needs. They then go to purchase items for her new business including a cart, a weighing machine, and some fresh vegetables.

Finally, at the end of the video, they set up the vegetable cart and the woman performs a pooja before starting her new business. She even gives her heartfelt blessings to Mishra for her kind act. The entire video will definitely strike a chord in your heart and leave you in tears. The same was the case in the comment section. Impressed by the man’s efforts, many appreciated him for helping the woman.

The video was also shared on the Instagram handle of Mishra who seems to be a social worker trying to help needy people through his Help Deprive Foundation. There are many similar videos on his handle showing his efforts toward society and people in need. In the meantime, the Twitter video has so far gained over 3 lakh views and received 20,000 likes.

