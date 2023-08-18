Man 'harasses' woman attendant on Delhi-Mumbai SpiceJet flight, clicks 'obscene' photos

A male passenger seated on the first row of a Delhi-Mumbai SpiceJet flight has been accused of harassing a woman flight attendant and a woman co-passenger. The person reportedly clicked the pictures of the cabin crew who was seated on the jump seat at the time of take-off.

Confirming the incident, the airline said the passenger later deleted the pictures of the flight attendant from his phone and also apologised for his action.

“A passenger seated in the first row of SpiceJet flight SG157 operating from Delhi to Mumbai on 2 August was found clicking pictures of cabin crew, while she was seated on the jump seat at the time of take-off,” a spokesperson for the airline said.

The spokesperson further informed that the passenger was confronted by the crew members. “He deleted the pictures from his phone and apologised for his action. The passenger also gave a written apology,” the statement by SpiceJet said.

The alleged incident took place on SpiceJet flight No 157 which was flying to Mumbai from Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) took suo-moto cognizance of the incident and has initiated action after the alleged video of the incident went viral on Instagram.

“It is alleged in the viral video that a passenger was trying to click obscene pictures of a woman flight attendant and his woman co-passenger. It has been stated that when his mobile phone was checked, objectionable pictures of the women onboard the plane were found on his mobile,” the notice said.

दिल्ली से मुंबई की फ्लाइट में यात्री ने छुपकर Flight Attendant और अन्य महिला की videos और आपत्तिजनक फ़ोटो ली। इसको लेके एक वीडियो इंस्टाग्राम पर वायरल हो रहा है। ये बेहद संगीन मामला है, संज्ञान लेते हुए पुलिस और DGCA को नोटिस जारी कर रहे हैं! pic.twitter.com/y4aiE9fdqi — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) August 18, 2023

The Delhi Police has been asked by the DCW to provide details by 23 August on the action taken against the accused.

"This is a very serious matter. In view of the above, please provide the following information to the Commission. Copy of FIR registered in the matter. Details of the accused arrested. If the accused has not been arrested, please inform the reasons for the same," the notice read.

With inputs from agencies