Man guiding stray dog through waterlogged street in Bengaluru, video melts hearts

After receiving significant rain over the previous three days, Bengaluru has once again been inundated. The situation is expected to stay the same because heavy to very heavy rains have been forecast for Silicon City and other areas of Karnataka till 9 September.

In addition to flooding upscale apartment buildings and homes, the torrential downpour has also damaged power lines and backed up traffic on main highways. Many people have been trapped in their homes and on the road. Residents were rescued from waterlogged regions using boats and even tractors.

The internet has been flooded with images and videos of the citywide waterlogging problem. Amid the scenario, we have come up with something that will make you understand how the people of Bengaluru have been battling together with the natural calamity.

This kind-hearted man has proved that apart from the people, the stray animals who have also been going through a tough situation, should be looked after. The heartwarming video has been shared by actor and former Lok Sabha Member Divya Spandana on her Twitter handle.



In the video, the man can be seen walking by a waterlogged road while a dog was following him. In order to prevent the dog from falling or stumbling in any potholes or open drains, the man turns back a few times to watch its steps. When the dog seems to be getting sidetracked, the man turns and snaps his finger to keep him focused.

The caption of the post reads, “Kindness in despair.” Since being shared, the clip has garnered almost 10,000 views. Users wasted no time appreciating the effort of the man and tagged the incident. According to them, this kind of instance will keep the people of Bangalore united and increase people’s trust in humanity.

Here is how users reacted:

The Twitter thread also featured another video of a parking lot with standing water. The cars there can be seen almost drowned under the rainwater.



People can be spotted joining hands to relocate the cars. The helplessness of the onlookers was reflected in their facial expressions. The 28-second-long clip received more than 50,000 views on Twitter.

