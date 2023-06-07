Man gets humorous 'life-lesson' from WhatsApp exchange with scammer

You may already know about a scam happening on instant messaging apps, where scammers deceive people by offering fake job opportunities. These scams often promise lucrative positions, flexible working hours, and attractive compensation packages. However, the intention behind these false promises is to manipulate innocent victims into sharing sensitive personal information or making monetary transactions. While some individuals have unfortunately been tricked by this scam, many others are staying cautious and retaliating against the scammers. Recently, a person’s WhatsApp conversation with a scammer has become a source of amusement on the internet. Mahesh, a Twitter user, shared his funny encounter with the caption, “a whatsapp scammer taught me a valuable lesson today”, along with screenshots of their conversation.

Through text messages, the scammer reached out to Mahesh with a potential job offer. Being familiar with such scams, Mahesh decided to play along and responded that he was actually seeking companionship rather than employment. At first, the scammer disregarded Mahesh’s response and persisted with the job pitch. However, eventually, the scammer advised Mahesh, stating that while making friends is nice, making money is more important. According to the scammer, life is not solely about love and friendship, but also about ensuring one’s own survival in this world.

The exchange between Mahesh and the scammer carried on, with the scammer persistently urging Mahesh to prioritise making money for himself and disregard the idea of making friends. While being entertained by the scammer’s attempts, Mahesh continued to interact with him without falling for the scam.

The amusing post has garnered a positive response from the online community, with users leaving equally comical comments in reaction to it.

One user wrote, “I get one or two “offers” like this every week. If you challenge them about their location it’s always ‘overseas’.”

Another user echoed a similar experience and said that he has been approached three times by individuals of this nature. According to him, they presented it as a way to earn through videos or comments. Initially, he engaged in the first 1-3 videos but eventually stopped. He further said that one of them even requested a refund when he declined to undertake additional tasks.

I got contacted 3 times by people like this. They said it was like a video/comment to earn. I did for the first 1-3 videos then stopped. One of them even asked me to give them their money back because i denied further tasks 😂 — Silver D (@silvertubli) June 5, 2023

Some people sarcastically recommended to heed this individual’s advice and seize the opportunity to generate profits. A user joked that the proposition appears to be credible and trustworthy.

You should totally listen to this guy and make some money! Sounds legit 🤲😇👼 — Rahil Sultan (@rahilsultan) June 4, 2023

The tweet has now gone viral with more than 5.9 lakh views and 8,650 likes.

