Man found dead in servant's quarter in Rashtrapati Bhavan, police say it appears to be 'natural death'

New Delhi: A 50-year-old man employed at the Rashtrapati Bhavan was found dead in a servant's quarter in the complex, police said on Friday.

The police said Trilok Chand was found dead on Thursday night in a room that was locked from inside. He was working at the Secretariat in the president's official residence.

"Another employee noticed a foul smell emanating from his room. When he tried to check, the door of Trilok's accommodation was found locked from inside and there was no response. He then informed the security officials," a senior police officer said.

The police broke open the door and found Trilok dead. He was reported to have been unwell for some time.

"It appears to be a natural death, although we are investigating. The body was sent for post-mortem. Trilok may have died five days ago," the officer added.