All of us are deeply connected to the spirit of our nation, and we proudly teach foreigners about our Indian culture. Our pride at being an Indian intensifies even more when the talented people of our country do phenomenal jobs on an international level in the fields of science, sports, arts, business, engineering, medical science, etc.

However, there are still some people who openly try to ruin the dignity of our country. Recently, a video has been shared on social media in which a man can be seen cleaning his scooty with the tricolour Indian flag. Reportedly, he has been cleaning his vehicle the same way every day.

This incident is reportedly from the Bhajanpura area of northeast Delhi, and the man is from the North Ghonda area.

The video was shared on Twitter with the caption, “This person is cleaning his scooty with the tricolor flag of this country. He cleans his scooty in the same way every day. Scooty number-DL10SY5491, owned by -Soni Zaidi. Car insurance has also expired. @DelhiPolice @dtptraffic Please take cognizance of the matter and fix appropriate action.”

Watch this video here:

ये व्यक्ति अपने देश के झंडे तिरंगे 🇮🇳से अपनी scooty साफ़ कर रहा है।ये रोज़ाना इसी प्रकार अपनी Scooty साफ़ करता है।

Scooty number-DL10SY5491

Owned by -Soni Zaidi

गाड़ी का insurance भी expire हो चुका@DelhiPolice @dtptraffic कृपया मामले का संज्ञान ले उचित कार्यवाही निश्चित कराएँ



People got really angry by the behaviour of this man. “Take cognizance. The traitors of the country should be taught a lesson,” a user commented.

संज्ञान लेवे 🙏

देश के गद्दारों को सबक सिखाना चाहिए।



A person wrote, “He is a stupid man.”

Bewakoof aadmi hai ye to



Delhi police took to Twitter to confirm that they have registered an FIR against the culprit.

“Taking cognizance of a video being shared on social media wherein one person is seen using the National Flag in a disrespectful manner, #DelhiPolice has registered an FIR. Accused has been apprehended; flag & scooty recovered. Further legal action underway,” Delhi Police captioned the tweet.

Taking cognizance of a video being shared on social media wherein one person is seen using the National Flag in disrespectful manner, #DelhiPolice has registered an FIR. Accused has been apprehended; flag & scooty recovered.

Further legal action underway.



The person who had shared this video thanked Delhi Police in the comment section. “Thank u for prompt action,” he wrote.

Thank u for prompt action 🙏



The offender has been booked under section 2 of the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act, 1971.

“The accused has been asked to join the investigation. He said it wasn’t deliberate. We are still asking him to join the probe and attend the court hearings when called.”, said a police officer.

