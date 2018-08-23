Man detained for creating nuisance commits suicide in police lockup in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district

Jaipur: A man who was detained for creating nuisance after consuming alcohol reportedly hanged himself in a police lockup in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Thursday.

Prahlad Singh, aged around 60 years, was caught by the police Wednesday night when he was creating nuisance under the influence of alcohol. He was put in the lockup at Kumher police station, a police official said. "Early today, he tore a blanket provided in lockups and made a strip out of that and hanged himself from one of the bars of the lockup gate," IG Bharatpur, Malini Srivastava told PTI.

The officer informed that suitable action will be taken against the police staff on duty and a judicial inquiry will be ordered as per the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission on custodial deaths.