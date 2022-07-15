Man dances amidst waterlogged road after his auto gets stuck in heavy rain, watch video

The clip from the incident was shared by a Twitter user who goes by the name of Govind Gurjar. In the video, the driver can be seen to be dancing in the middle of the water-clogged road, standing in front of his auto rickshaw that got stuck in the middle

While the monsoon brings along a relief from the humid climate, it also creates havoc when the rain water clogs the roads. Vehicles getting stuck are a common sight during this season. Something similar happened with this auto driver but instead of crying over the situation, he came out and danced in the rain. Trying to make his bad day better, he clearly tried to make the most of it.

The clip from the incident was shared by a Twitter user who goes by the name of Govind Gurjar. In the video, the driver can be seen to be dancing in the middle of the water-clogged road, standing in front of his auto rickshaw that got stuck in the middle.

Have a look at the video here:

The video has so far garnered views in thousands. "Video jahan ka bhi ho, Gujarat ka ya Bhopal ka, bhai ne din bana diya (Whether the video was from Gujarat or Bhopal, this video made the day)," the caption read.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote that life was all about being lively.

Another wrote that this was called finding opportunity in disaster.

One should enjoy life, wrote a user.

4 Din Ki Zindagi. Bas Maza Lijiye..

"This is called trying to be happy in every situation," wrote another.

Har situation me khush rahna yahi h

In a video that went viral earlier, a group of youngsters were seen grooving to the blaring horn of a truck. However, the horn of the truck was not a common one which made the young bikers dance on the road.

The truck driver played the tune of the 'Main Teri Dushman Dushman Tu Mera' song from the 1986 film Nagina. In one of the hilarious moments, a boy can be seen crawling on the road like a snake trying to do some moves from the song.

