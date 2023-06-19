India

Man climbs berths to use restroom in congested train; internet calls it 'adventure sport'

The video was shot onboard the Devagiri Express which was travelling from Aurangabad to Mumbai on 6 May. The incident was recorded at around 2 am

June 19, 2023
With only limited space, commuters seem to have occupied every nook and corner of the compartment including the pathway meant for walking. With no space in the pathway, the man decides to climb onto the seats to move forward to the loo. News18.

India is one of the world’s most populous nations, and this becomes evident with many day-to-day incidents. Whether you are waiting in a queue or taking public transport, you will encounter a large crowd practically everywhere. With that said, Indian railways are perhaps the busiest. A recent video of a man attempting to use the restroom while navigating a congested train coach aisle went widely viral on Twitter. The clip was shot onboard Devagiri Express which was travelling from Aurangabad to Mumbai on 6 May.

The video was uploaded on Twitter by Abhijeet Dipke on 18 June and has already received 1.5 million views. He revealed to The Indian Express that his cousin, who was heading to Mumbai from Aurangabad on 6 May, took the video while onboard Devagiri Express.

The video was reportedly recorded around 2 am and featured his cousin’s acquaintance. In the video, the man could be seen moving from one berth to another in order to get to the restroom while the aisle was occupied by passengers, who were seated on the floor.

“@RailMinIndia thank you for transforming the train journey into an adventure sport,” Abhijeet Dipke said while posting the video.

Twitter users have flooded the comment box with hilarious reactions. One of the users said that it looked like the Railway Ministry of India’s idea for adventure sports was to watch people struggle to use a toilet in a moving Train. He further stated that he couldn’t wait for this ‘Olympic’ event, “Squat and Sprint”.

Another user said that the state of Indian trains is pitiful since they are unfit for the young, old and those with special needs.

After watching the video, Railway Seva – an official Twitter account for support to rail users, asked Abhijet Dipke to share the journey details so that the appropriate action can be taken. They also mentioned the helpline number for any future inconvenience.

 

“You may also raise your concern directly on railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal.” Railway Seva wrote.

Updated Date: June 19, 2023

