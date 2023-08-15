Man carrying daughter on shoulders shot at close range in UP's Shahjahanpur, crime caught on video
As per reports, at the time of investigation, it was revealed that the Tariq's brother was initially engaged to the same woman who later married Shoaib
A man walking with his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter on his shoulders was shot from close range by miscreants in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur, police said. The video of the crime has gone viral.
The CCTV clip shows the victim, 30-year-old trader named Shoaib, walking on a narrow alley in the Babuzai area with his daughter when an armed man came from the opposite end and pulled out a gun. He then shot the person from a close range and rushed to sit on a bike on which two other men were waiting and fled.
Meanwhile, the victim immediately collapsed on the road, and his daughter, too fell from his shoulder.
Related Articles
The sound of the gunshot alerted the victim’s family and people in the neighbourhood, who rushed outside. The injured man was rushed to the hospital and his condition is said to be critical.
The child is said to be safe and has suffered minor injuries.
उत्तरप्रदेश: शाहजहांपुर में कंधे पर बेटी को बैठाकर ले रहे शोएब को सरेराह गोली मार दी गई.
तारिक समेत 3 पर FIR, 2 आरोपी गिरफ्तार. #UttarPradesh #Firing #Murder #ViralVideos #shahjahanpur pic.twitter.com/z242OnJSUZ
— Sanjay ᗪєsai (@sanjay_desai_26) August 15, 2023
Reason of man being shot in Shahjahanpur
A complaint has been registered against three suspects, including the alleged shooter, Tariq.
"Two of the accused, Gufran and Nadeem, have been arrested. The bike has also been seized. Special teams have been formed to track down the third accused Tariq," senior police officer Ashok Meena said.
As per reports, at the time of investigation, it was revealed that the Tariq's brother was initially engaged to the same woman who later married Shoaib. Their engagement was, however, called off, which infuriated the shooter.
Feeling humiliated by the broken engagement, he orchestrated this incident as an act of revenge.
A report by FPJ mentioned that in a statement to police, Shoaib's uncle said Shoaib had married Chandni about three years ago. Before the marriage, Chandni had been engaged to Tariq's brother, who was living in the neighboring Vol area of the Mohalle.
But the girl's parents decided against marrying Chandni to Tariq's brother and instead chose Shoaib which affected Tariq's pride. Earlier too, Tariq had expressed intentions of seeking revenge for the perceived humiliation multiple times within the community.
also read
Letter of Death: After intercepting love letter to daughter, man allegedly kills 'boyfriend', chars body with acid
Just two days before his disappearance, Rajesh had mentioned to his family that he had received death threats, but he didn't reveal any further details
Bengaluru man bites off wife's finger, swallows it, threatens to eat her up
The accused, identified as Vijay Kumar, also threatened his wife Pushpa to get her 20-year-old son killed by goons
Rajasthan Horror: 14-yr-old girl thrown into coal furnace after gangrape
The victim was reduced to bones and was identified by her silver bangles and the pair of slippers she wore before going missing