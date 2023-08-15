Man carrying daughter on shoulders shot at close range in UP's Shahjahanpur, crime caught on video

A man walking with his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter on his shoulders was shot from close range by miscreants in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur, police said. The video of the crime has gone viral.

The CCTV clip shows the victim, 30-year-old trader named Shoaib, walking on a narrow alley in the Babuzai area with his daughter when an armed man came from the opposite end and pulled out a gun. He then shot the person from a close range and rushed to sit on a bike on which two other men were waiting and fled.

Meanwhile, the victim immediately collapsed on the road, and his daughter, too fell from his shoulder.

The sound of the gunshot alerted the victim’s family and people in the neighbourhood, who rushed outside. The injured man was rushed to the hospital and his condition is said to be critical.

The child is said to be safe and has suffered minor injuries.

Reason of man being shot in Shahjahanpur

A complaint has been registered against three suspects, including the alleged shooter, Tariq.

"Two of the accused, Gufran and Nadeem, have been arrested. The bike has also been seized. Special teams have been formed to track down the third accused Tariq," senior police officer Ashok Meena said.

As per reports, at the time of investigation, it was revealed that the Tariq's brother was initially engaged to the same woman who later married Shoaib. Their engagement was, however, called off, which infuriated the shooter.

Feeling humiliated by the broken engagement, he orchestrated this incident as an act of revenge.

A report by FPJ mentioned that in a statement to police, Shoaib's uncle said Shoaib had married Chandni about three years ago. Before the marriage, Chandni had been engaged to Tariq's brother, who was living in the neighboring Vol area of the Mohalle.

But the girl's parents decided against marrying Chandni to Tariq's brother and instead chose Shoaib which affected Tariq's pride. Earlier too, Tariq had expressed intentions of seeking revenge for the perceived humiliation multiple times within the community.