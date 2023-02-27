Author-politician Shashi Tharoor is known for objectively presenting his personal and political opinions on a range of topics. Whether that be on social media platforms or at public events, Tharoor often catches people’s attention, thanks to his intriguing use of ‘complex’ and ‘lesser-known’ words. No doubt, the Congress MP has time and again left people in a state of puzzle, taking many of them to reach out for the dictionary or to Google as well. With that said, a man while attending Tharoor’s Nagaland event was seen carrying an Oxford Dictionary to decode the terms used by him during the address.

In a video shared on Twitter by R Lungleng, it shows a clip from his show, The Lungleng Show where Tharoor came to interact with the youth of the state. It also shows a man who attended the event with a dictionary in his hand, hinting that he carried it along to decode the Congress leader’s complex vocabulary.

Take a look:

Someone in Nagaland literally brought Oxford Dictionary to my show to listen to Dr. @ShashiTharoor. 😅 Bringing Dictionary along was just a joke statement until I saw this. pic.twitter.com/Qiz3E2sv3i — R Lungleng (@rlungleng) February 26, 2023

Lungleng while sharing the video also added a caption that reads, “Someone in Nagaland literally brought Oxford Dictionary to my show to listen to Dr Shashi Tharoor. Bringing Dictionary along was just a joke statement until I saw this.”

As soon as the video was shared, social media users took to the comment section and shared their reactions. Many also added laughing emojis in the comments. The video has also amassed over 1,000 views along with several likes.

Notably, a star campaigner for the upcoming Nagaland Assembly elections, Tharoor took part in the event organised in Kohima on 22 February 2023. Speaking on a range of topics including the audiences’ concerns about unemployment, corruption, lack of development, and the state government’s failure to complete promised projects, Tharoor also interacted with the youth and assured them of a better course of plans from his party.