Man calls in bomb threat at Delhi airport to stop wife leaving country, gets arrested by police

Bawana: Special cell of Delhi Police, in an unusual incident, has arrested a man for allegedly making a hoax call about a bomb set up by his wife, in order to stop her from leaving the country.

The man had allegedly made a hoax call on Tuesday that his wife is a 'Fidayeen' and she is on her way to Delhi airport to set off a bomb.

The man has been arrested from Bawana in Delhi. A similar incident in Delhi was reported ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

The terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport here received a bomb threat late night on Monday, which was later found to be a hoax.