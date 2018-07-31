Man booked for duping 40 people with false promise of job in Maharashtra medical colleges, taking Rs 2 lakh from each victim

Thane: A man has been booked for allegedly duping around 40 people to the tune of Rs 60 lakh by promising to get them jobs at government medical colleges in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. A Thane city resident, who is one of the victims, approached the police on Monday evening and said he had met the accused in January 2010, who claimed to be working on a senior position in a government medical college in Kolhapur.

According to Thane Police PRO Sukhada Narkar, the complainant, who runs a security agency, expressed a desire to expand his business and the accused offered to help, claiming that he was an influential person and had contacts with prominent personalities. Lured by the offer, the complainant and some of his relatives and friends allegedly paid Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh each to the accused to get work opportunities at medical colleges in Kolhapur, Pune, Nagpur and other places, she said.

The complainant alleged that the accused duped nearly 40 people this way to the tune of Rs 60 lakh, Narkar said. The accused also created a fake website and posted a list of selected persons, from whom he had taken money, and gave them bogus appointment letters. However, when the victims did not get jobs and realised that they were cheated, the accused refused to refund their money. The complainant further alleged that the accused had earlier also cheated people by claiming to be a doctor and forging signatures of a senior politician, Narkar said.

The Vartak Nagar police in Thane lodged an FIR against the accused on Monday, under IPC sections pertaining to cheating, forgery and criminal breach of trust, and also provisions of the Information Technology Act, she said. The police are investigating the matter, Narkar said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.