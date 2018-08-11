Man beaten to death by villagers in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar over suspicion of being thief

Muzaffarnagar: A man was lynched in Bijopur by a group villagers on the suspicion of being a thief, police said today.

The incident took place on Friday evening and a case of murder was registered against several people. Two persons were arrested, Station House Officer (SHO), Chapar, Subhash Rathore said.

The deceased was identified as Kapil Tyagi.

His family along with others staged a protest and gheraeod the Chapar police station demanding more arrests in the case, the officer said.

They claimed that Tyagi was innocent and was beaten to death when he gone to work at Bijopur, Rathore said.

The protest was led by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district president Devert Tyagi.

The matter is being investigated. Security personnel have been deployed in the village to thwart any untoward incidents,the SHO said.