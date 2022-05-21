India

Man asks Nagpur bakery if their cake contains egg, here's what the outlet sent him

Kapil Wasnik took to Twitter to post that he had asked the bakery to inform if the cake contains egg. The user added that he was left 'speechless' when he received the order

FP Trending May 21, 2022 15:23:26 IST
Representational image. Shutterstock

A Nagpur bakery went too literal with one of its cake orders and the 'egg-struction'  sent by a customer. Kapil Wasnik recently took to Twitter to share that he had ordered a cake from one of the ‘renowned’ bakeries in Nagpur via Swiggy and asked for a little clarity on whether the cake contained egg.

He wrote that in the order details he had mentioned for the bakery to inform if the cake contains egg. Wasnik added that he was left 'speechless' when he received the order.

He shared a picture of his order, which shows a beautiful chocolate cake topped with whipped cream swirls and cherries. A a message on the top of the decadent dessert says, “CONTAIN EGG”.

Have a look at what he tweeted:

Perhaps someone at the bakery seemed to work on the auto pilot mode. Or perhaps, they decided to be too transparent. However, this literalisation was not a one-of-its-kind misplacement that has appeared in cake deliveries. Something similar seemed to have happened with another user who had placed an order. Arun Nair replied to Wasnik's tweet and posted a picture of a cake that read, “Don’t send Cutlery.”

A user reacted saying that restaurants these days have started hiring robots that followed orders, no matter what.

Another reacted sarcastically and wrote “Very professional.”

Joining the thread, people shared images of their order gone wrong. A person shared a birthday cake with the text, "Ronnie on Top" while another user shared an image of a cake with "Nothing" written on it. Similarly, another photo had a cake with "Happy Birthday Pin Board" as the message.

After the image went viral on social media, Wasnik tweeted that he was overwhelmed with the response his post got and that it made so many people laugh. He further added that he had no hard feelings for Swiggy.

What are your thoughts on this? Comment below.

Updated Date: May 21, 2022 15:23:26 IST

