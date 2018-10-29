Man arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla for raping daughter after accused's son lodges complaint

Srinagar: Police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly raping his daughter in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdul Majid Bhat was arrested after his son Imtiyaz Ahmad lodged a complaint, a police spokesman said.

The spokesman said the statement of the victim and other witnesses was recorded and the girl was sent for a medical examination which prima facie confirmed rape.

Although police did not divulge the age of the victim, the spokesman said the girl was not a minor.

The Twitter handle of Baramulla police stated that the medical examination had confirmed rape. Further in the tweet, it was mentioned that the investigation was taken up by the police station at Kunzer in Baramulla.