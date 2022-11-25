Delhi Police arrest Australia’s most wanted who carried record reward on his head for murder

New Delhi: Rajwinder Singh, an Indian nurse accused of killing an Australian woman in Queensland in 2018, was arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell on Friday.

The 38-year-old allegedly killed Toyah Cordingley (24) at a beach before fleeing to India. Cordingley, who was a pharmacy worker, was walking her dog at Queensland’s Wangetti Beach when she was murdered.

Singh reportedly fled Australia after two days of the murder, leaving behind his job, wife and three children. According to ANI, the Queensland Police had offered a reward of Australian $1 million, the largest ever offered by the department for information leading to Rajwinder’s arrest.

Delhi police special cell has arrested Rajwinder Singh, accused of killing an Australian woman in Queensland in 2018. The Queensland police had offered AUD 1 million, the largest ever offered by the department in exchange of information about the accused. https://t.co/gcWi5b1YLj — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2022

In March last year, the Australian government had requested India to extradite the accused and the request was approved in November this year.

Rajwinder lived in Innisfail Town where he worked as a nursing assistant, however, originally he hails from Punjab’s Buttar Kalan.

Cordingley was reportedly missing on 21 October 2018. Her body was found the next morning at Wangetti Beach, which is located north of Cairns.

