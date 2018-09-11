You are here:
Man absconding for 20 years arrested for 1998 Coimbatore blasts that killed 58 people

India Press Trust of India Sep 11, 2018 15:46:33 IST

Chennai: Police here have arrested a man, who was absconding for 20 years, in connection with the 1998 serial bomb blasts in Coimbatore that killed 58 people.

Representational image. News18

NP Noohu alias Mankavu Rasheed was picked up from Kozhikode in Kerala on Monday by a Special Investigation Division of the Tamil Nadu Police, an official release said on Tuesday. Based on a "specific intelligence input", Noohu was arrested, it said, adding that he was "hiding abroad for the last 20 years".

He had been declared as a 'proclaimed offender' by a court, the official release said, adding that Noohu was being interrogated. On 14 February, 1998, serial bomb blasts coinciding with the visit of senior BJP leader and then party president LK Advani had rocked the industrial city of Coimbatore, leaving 58 people dead and over 200 injured. Among the locations where bombs went off was the venue where an election meeting of Advani was scheduled.


