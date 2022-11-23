Man ‘abducts’ dead neighbour’s daughter to demand insurance money as ransom, ends up ‘killing’ her

Ghaziabad: A man allegedly kidnapped his dead neighbour’s daughter to demand the insurance money as ransom, but ended up killing the 11-year-old after he panicked in the wake of police action in the case on Wednesday.

The case is from Nandgram area.

The deceased girl Khushi was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified people on November 20, following which her family had received a ransom call of Rs 30 lakh. Khushi’s father had passed away recently and the family had come into money accruing from his life insurance policy.

However, before the family could arrange the money, police found Khushi’s body dumped in a forest area in Bulandshahr.

Police officials said the victim’s father Monu Singh had died recently in a road accident following which her paternal uncle Sonu Singh married her mother Mamta and moved in with the family.

Mamta, her two kids Khushi and Vivek were to get Rs 26 lakh as compensation against the death claim policy Monu had taken out earlier.

Somehow, the information of the insurance money got leaked to one of the family’s neighbours, Babloo, who then allegedly hatched a plan to kidnap Khushi for ransom.

However, when police zeroed-in on the accused with the help of mobile tracking, they killed the girl and dumped her body, said a police officer who was part of the investigation.

As per cops, Babloo abducted Khushi from her house on the pretext of taking her to a local fair on Sunday. He took her to a Shani Dev temple in Nandgram, where he handed the girl over to one Amit.

Amit, then took the girl on a scooter to Dadri by-pass where one Gambhir took the girl to Bulandshahr’s Sarai Chabeela village. By this time, Babloo had already made the ransom call to Khushi’s family.

After getting the call, the family roped in local police and, subsequently, police checkpoints were put in place in the area. The cops put the mobile number with which the ransom call was made on electronic surveillance to obtain

the location of the kidnappers.

The activeness of the police prompted Babloo, who was with the victim’s family all this while, to abort his plan.

He called Gambhir and told him to leave his location.

He then, allegedly, strangled the minor girl and dumped her dead body in the forest from where it was recovered on Tuesday.

Police said they were suspecting an insider’s involvement in the crime. Following this input, they began questioning neighbours and close family members.

Meanwhile, Babloo switched the mobile phone on and subsequently cops obtained the location. Following this he was arrested late Tuesday night and on his direction police arrested the other two accused.

Firm questioning with the three accused is currently underway, police official said.

