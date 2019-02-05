Mamata vs Centre LIVE Updates: CBI to submit docs in sealed cover to prove Rajeev Kumar tampered with evidence in Saradha case

Mamata vs Centre Latest Updates: News reports suggest that the CBI will file some secret documents in court that show that Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar suppressed evidence on the ponzi scheme scam while he was heading the SIT on the case.
Union minister Arun Jaitley, who is away on a sick leave, penned a blog post to comment on the supposed CBI versus Mamata war. Criticising the West Bengal chief minister, Jaitlye wrote, "Mamata Banerjee’s disproportionate over-reaction to the CBI wanting to interrogate the Kolkata Police chief has flagged several issues for a public discourse. The most important being that a Kleptocrat’s Club now aspires to capture the reigns of India."
CBI's interim application regarding the Saradha scam that has caused a political upheaval in the nation will come up for hearing in the Supreme Court at 10.30 am.
The plea, which specifically named Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, seeks directions to the West Bengal government and state police to cooperate with its investigation of the Saradha chit fund cases. The agency alleged that Kumar wilfully failed to respond to CBI summons and has not been cooperating in the investigation. The CBI has also separately filed a contempt case against the West Bengal administration, for failing to follow the apex court's directions in the Saradha chit fund scam case.
The proceedings of the case will be watched closely as the multi-faceted controversy has kicked up a massive political storm. The seriousness of the issue can be gauged from the fact that CBI had contemplated moving the Supreme Court on Sunday night itself when the West Bengal Police detained CBI officials, who made a surprise visit at Kumar's residence in order to interrogate him. In retaliation. The police also laid siege to the residence of CBI's Joint Director in Kolkata. The CBI only decided to wait toll Monday due to paucity of documents and the fact that Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had returned late night from an official visit to Amravati.
"Initially, there was a discussion among the concerned officials in the CBI to move the apex court last night itself but it was decided to wait till Monday morning," he told the bench. Further, he said paucity of documents was also coming in the way to draft the applications. "When we drafted the interim applications yesterday, we did not have our records. It was under the seige of police. We got the records today only," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said on Monday, when the plea was filed.
The Solicitor General told the bench, also comprising Justice Sanjeev Khanna, that the CBI sleuths who were taken into the custody of the West Bengal Police were later released.
He said CBI officials had gone to the residence of the Kolkata Police Commissioner in connection with the probe in the Saradha scam.
Mehta said "extraordinary situation" developed on Sunday in which CBI officials were arrested in Kolkata and its joint director and his family were kept hostage. He said the need for filing urgent applications arose as the top police officials of the West Bengal Police are also sitting on a dharna along with a political party in Kolkata.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Feb 05, 2019 10:15:38 IST
Highlights
10:15 (IST)
Tejashwi Yadav, Kanimozhi meet Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata
Mamata Banerjee has received support from Opposition leaders in her fight against the CBI, which she says is acting on directions of the Centre. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and DMK leader Kanimozhi met Mamata in Kolkata last night, while Chandrababu Naidu is expected to drop by the protest side today. Actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan, BJP leader and Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik are among other leaders who have voiced their support to Mamata.
10:10 (IST)
Recap: How did the controversy start?
CBI's investigation into the Narada scam took the shape of a full-fledged storm Sunday night. Three things happened in quick succession that a corruption investigation turns into a public spectacle, which will dominate the news cycle for a much longer period. First, a CBI team arrived at Kolkata commissioner Rajeev Kumar's residence as he had been avoiding agency's summons. Second, the Kolkata police not only detained the CBI team briefly but also surrounded the local office of the CBI and the official residence of agency’s Joint Director Pankaj Shrivastava. Thirdly: Mamata Banerjee sat on a 'save India' dharna ostensibly against Centre's attempt to dethrone her.
What followed is now under srict media glare, and the drama might reach its conclusion if Supreme Court decides the case one way or another. However, political posturing in an election year is much likely to continue.
09:56 (IST)
CBI to submit docs in sealed cover to prove Rajeev Kumar tampered with evidence in Saradha case
News reports suggest that the CBI will file some secret documents in court that show that Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar suppressed evidence on the ponzi scheme scam while he was heading the SIT on the case. India Today claimed the the CBI will also try to prove that Kumar also had close links with TMC leaders incriminated in the case.
09:49 (IST)
Report says CBI pressure eased off Mukul Roy, Himanta Biswa Sarma after they joined BJP
Has the CBI abandoned its efforts to probe some poliicians incriminated in the chit fund scam after they joined the BJP? An Indian Express report suggests so.
Ex-TMC member Mukul Roy and former Congress leader Himanta Biswa Sarma were both summoned and interrogated in relation to the case when they were still members of the opposition parties. However, the pressure on them has eased off since they joined BJP.
Both Roy and Sarma joined the BJP during the CBI's probe into the Saradha scam. The agency began its probe in 2014 on the orders of the Supreme Court.
09:36 (IST)
Chandrababu Naidu to join Mamata's sit-in protest today
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu will join West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's protest to extend his support. He is expected to reach Bengal by afternoon today. Naidu, an earlier NDA ally, has supported Mamata in her bid to protect 'federalism.
"We're all together to save this country and protect democracy.There's attack on democratic institutions. A month before elections, they went to Commissioner of Police and harassed him. It's totally undemocratic."
09:18 (IST)
Meanwhile.. West Bengal HC to hear Kolkata police plea against CBI raid today
The Kolkaya Police too has moved Calcutta High Court against the CBI action on Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. The plea sought urgent hearing on Monday. However, the court said that the matter wasn't urgent and will be heard today.
09:09 (IST)
Kleptocrat's club aspires to capture the reign of India, says Arun Jaitley
Scathing in his attack, Jaitley also accused Mamata of over reacting on CBI's honest efforts to investigate an officer of suspicious conduct. He said, "Mamata Banerjee’s disproportionate over-reaction to the CBI wanting to interrogate the Kolkata Police chief has flagged several issues for a public discourse. The most important being that a Kleptocrat’s Club now aspires to capture the reigns of India."
09:07 (IST)
Jaitley slams Mamata for trying to protect Kolkata top cop, says WB chief's action assault on federalism
Union minister Arun Jaitley, who is away on a sick leave, penned a blog post to comment on the supposed CBI versus Mamata war. Criticising the West Bengal chief minister, Jaitlye wrote, "Can a state government prevent the Income-tax department from collecting taxes in a state? Can another state government prevent the NIA from proceeding to arrest a terrorist located in the state? Can the Enforcement Directorate be prevented from investigating or arresting a smuggler or money-launderer physically located in a state? Obviously the answer is No. If any of these is visible, it would be a case of a state assaulting federalism. The prevention of a central investigating agency discharging a function given to it by the Supreme Court is a direct assault on Federalism."
08:58 (IST)
SC to hear CBI's plea at 10.30 am
CBI's interim application regarding the Saradha scam that has caused a political upheaval in the nation will come up for hearing in the Supreme Court at 10.30 am.
The plea, which specifically named Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, seeks directions to the West Bengal government and state police to cooperate with its investigation of the Saradha chit fund cases. The agency alleged that Kumar wilfully failed to respond to CBI summons and has not been cooperating in the investigation.