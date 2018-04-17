You are here:
Mamata Banerjee says reports of cash crunch in ATMs reminiscent of demonetisation days

India FP Staff Apr 17, 2018 15:02:16 IST

Reacting on reports of currency shortage in some states, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that the development was a reminder of the demonetisation days.

Left Front called bandh underway in West Bengal

File image of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI

"Seeing reports of ATMs running out of cash in several States. Big notes missing. Reminder of #DeMonetisation days. Is there a Financial Emergency going on in the country?" she said in a tweet.

There have been reports of currency shortage in at least six states — Gujarat, eastern Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, however, said there was "more than adequate" currency in circulation and the temporary shortage in certain states was being "tackled quickly". "Overall, there is more than adequate currency in circulation and also available with banks. The temporary shortage caused by the 'sudden and unusual increase' (in demand) in some areas is being tackled quickly," he assured.

With inputs from PTI

 


Updated Date: Apr 17, 2018 15:02 PM

