Mamata Banerjee jogs 10 kms from Darjeeling's Kurseong to Mahanadi on International Day of Climate Action

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday jogged 10 kilometres in the Darjeeling hills to spread awareness about environment conservation on the occasion of the International Day of Climate Action.

Banerjee, who is known to be a fitness freak, jogged the entire stretch — from Kurseong to Mahanadi area — on with her entourage.

She took to Facebook to upload a video of her jogging the downhill route.

During the march, she interacted with the locals and spoke about environment conservation and keeping the greenery intact, PTI reported.

Earlier in the day, she tweeted about the need for environmental conservation.

"On the International Day of Climate Action, let us all solemnly pledge to make every effort to conserve the environment and save our planet. Save Green, Stay Clean," she tweeted.

The chief minister will return to Kolkata Friday evening, NDTV said.

With inputs from PTI.

