Mamata Banerjee asserts BJP-led government at Centre 'failed in all respects'; says it won't repeat 2014 performance

India Press Trust of India Sep 14, 2018 23:40:19 IST

Kolkata: Accusing the BJP government at the Centre of "showing audacity and arrogance", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Friday it has failed in all respects and will be defeated in the Lok Sabha 2019 election.

File image of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. PTI

She charged the BJP with bringing in "militant Hinduism" and claimed many people had been lynched while speaking during a programme by a Bengali TV news channel.

"The BJP had secured only 31 percent votes and won 283 seats (in the 2014 general election). It cannot be repeated again. They have failed in all respects and cannot survive (in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll)," she said during 'Rising Bengal' programme.

"We (TMC) want to see the country united. We don't support militant Hinduism," said Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress chief and a strong critic of the BJP.

After winning the 2014 Lok Sabha election the BJP had shown "arrogance and audacity", she said.

"They have done demonetisation but 99.3 percent old currency notes have come back. What was the need for it? Was it for making black money white," Banerjee asked.

She added, "Crude prices were falling in the international market but petroleum prices in the country were rising".


