The Delhi murder case where a 22-year-old college girl was killed by her first cousin in Malviya Nagar was pre-planned, the police have revealed.

Officials said that the accused, Irfan, who wanted to marry the victim, Nargis, had planned the murder three days ago and was well-acquainted with her schedule.

He also reportedly knew that she crossed the park, where the crime took place, every day to reach her stenography class.

“The accused has claimed that he took the iron rod, which was used in the crime, from his house. He further claimed that he tried to approach the woman on Monday also, but could not meet her that day due to some reasons. We are verifying his claims,” police said.

Delhi Police on Friday said the Malviya Nagar murder case was “basically a love angle and denial for marriage”. A 22-year-old Hindi graduate girl was bludgeoned to death with an iron rod at a park by her “mentally disturbed” maternal cousin who wanted to marry her.

The accused was arrested by police minutes after he fled attacking his alleged girlfriend. The crime took place at a park near Aurbindo College in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar.

Her body was found lying in a pool of blood under a bench at Vijay Mandal Park at Shivalik A block of Malviya Nagar.

The police said that the victim (22) and the accused (28) were cousins and “the girl’s family had refused the man for marriage since he was unemployed… Subsequently, she stopped talking to him,” South Delhi DCP Chandan Chowdhary said.

“The man was mentally disturbed… and, therefore, committed this crime today… He worked as a delivery boy and knew where the girl was taking coaching from. The accused has been identified as Irfan,” the South Delhi DCP said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, expressing distress over the crime, said, “Another daughter was brutally murdered in Delhi, it is very sad. Law and order has become a serious issue in Delhi. It is a request to the LG and the Home Minister, to make the police a little active. The safety of the daughters of Delhi and the people of Delhi is very important.”