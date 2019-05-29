Malaal new song Aila Re: Meezaan grooves to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upbeat composition

The trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming production venture Malaal has created quite some buzz for its music and lead actors, Sharmin Segal (Bhansali’s niece) and Meezaan (Jaaved Jaaferi’s son).

Earlier today, the makers released the first song of the film featuring Meezaan titled 'Aila Re', which seems like his big introductory song in the film. Sung by Vishal Dadlani on Bhansali’s composition and Prashant Ingole’s lyrics, the song includes a rap by the popular Shreyas Puranik.

Check out the 'Aila Re'song here:

The upbeat number is set against the backdrop of a bar and features Meezan grooving to the steps choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. With huge thumping beats and chartbursting music, the song features a signature step similar to Bhansali's previous tracks starring Ranveer Singh, 'Tattad Tattad' (Goliyon Ki Raasleela RamLeela), 'Malhaari' (Bajirao Mastani) and 'Khali Balli'(Padmaavat), all choreographed by Acharya.

According to the film's synopsis, Malaal is "the story of Shiva and Astha, two very different people from contrasting backgrounds who experience the innocence of love".

Directed by Mangesh Hadawale, the film has been produced by Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Krishan Kumar. It is scheduled to release on 28 June.

Watch the video here

