Makar Sankranti is considered to be a special harvest festival in different parts of India and is observed by preparing various dishes. One of them is khichdi, which is usually made up of harvested rice and lentils. Khichdi is among the most basic food items cooked in any Indian household. The classic dish is a combination of rice and lentils with very little spices that is quintessential to the Indian diet. But have you ever wondered why the dish is cooked and eaten on the occasion of Makar Sankranti? Read on to know more.

Cultural significance:

Since the dish is prepared in a single pot, it symbolises unity. Furthermore, freshly harvested rice and lentils are the main ingredients of this Makar Sankranti special dish. This means that the festival symbolises the process of life and regeneration and also celebrates the beginning of the new harvest year.

Mythological significance:

It is believed that Khichdi was the favourite food of Gorakhnath, a saint who was also an influential founder of the Nath Hindu monastic movement in India. His idol is also present in a temple in Gorakhnath, Uttar Pradesh. He used to serve khichdi made with rice, haldi and lentils on the festival of Makar Sankranti to seek blessings for a good harvest season ahead.

Why is eating khichdi beneficial?

Khichdi is not only tasty but is very light on the digestive system as well. The basic combination of rice and dal can be easily consumed and digested, making it a superfood for our body. Topping it with ghee while serving adds more nutrition to it. This strengthens the immunity and also safeguards your body from minor ailments. Khichdi is considered to be a wholesome meal with the perfect balance of nutrients as it provides proteins, carbohydrates, dietary fibre, Vitamin C, magnesium, calcium, phosphorus and potassium to your body.

It is to be noted that eating khichdi on Saturday is considered to be auspicious. Many people believe that it helps to minimise the impact of Lord Shani Dev in their lives. They believe that consumption of khichdi on this day makes Lord Shani happy.

