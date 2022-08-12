According to reports, no casualty has been reported in the incident and the restoration work is still underway.

New Delhi: A major portion of flyover on Kalka-Shimla highway in Solan collapsed on Thursday, disrupting traffic on the busy route.

Himachal Pradesh | A major portion of the Kalka-Shimla highway in Solan was damaged yesterday Traffic movement disrupted, restoration work still underway. pic.twitter.com/ZQiH9danDG — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2022

The flyover connects the four-lane tunnel on Kalka-Shimla National Highway-5, and usually sees heavy traffic.

The tunnel has been closed for traffic for now, according to a NDTV report.

Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing heavy rains for the past few days, with reports of landslides, cloudburst and other rain-related incidents being reported from across the state.

The meteorological department has predicted heavy rain for parts of the hill state again from 14 to 16 August, officials said.

Precipitation will increase again around 14 August or so for subsequent three or four days with widespread rainfall of moderate to heavy intensity in Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Chamba, Sirmaur, Solan, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Una and adjoining areas, they added.

One or two spells of very heavy rainfall are also likely in parts of Shimla, Mandi, Kangra, Chamba, Sirmaur, Solan, Bilaspur, Una and adjoining areas during this period.

Urging the people to take utmost care, the officials said poor visibility, landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, increased water level in rivers including blockage of roads may occur due to heavy rainfall.

However, the ongoing spell of moderate to heavy intensity of rainfall is likely to decrease on Friday for the next 48 hours with scattered precipitation in the hill state, the officials added.

