Major fire breaks out in Kolkata's Bagri market; 30 fire tenders rushed to spot; traffic towards Canning Street closed

A major fire broke out in Kolkata's Bagri market in the early hours on Sunday. No injuries have been reported so far.

According to ANI, 30 fire tenders are at the spot trying to douse the fire at the market located in Canning Street, a major trading hub in Kolkata. Reports said that the disaster management group of Kolkata Police and civil defence unit are also at the spot to help douse the fire.

#UPDATE 30 fire tenders now at the spot in Bagri market on Canning Street in Kolkata where a fire broke out earlier today pic.twitter.com/IfQC4WUyBo — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2018

"The fire broke out at 2.45 am. We are trying our best but firefighting operation is tough here because of the number of buildings. No injuries have been reported," said Sovan Chatterjee, Mayor, Kolkata.

The fire broke out at 2:45 am. We are trying our best but firefighting operation is tough here because of the number of buildings. No injuries have been reported: Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee on fire at Bagri Market in Canning Street. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/8BDRymZale — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2018

According to an NDTV report, "The fire started at ground floor of the five-storied building and spread rapidly due to huge stock of inflammable articles." The building houses several medicine shops, jewellery and cosmetics trading outlets, the report said.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Traffic Police has closed roads around the area. In a tweet, the DCP Traffic, Kolkata, said, "Due to a fire incident, Rabindra Sarani in between MG Road and Podder Court and Canning Street in between Brabourne Road and Rabindra Sarani is closed to traffic."

Traffic update:-

Due to a fire incident, Rabindra Sarani in between M.G. Road & Podder Court and Canning Street in between Brabourne Road & Rabindra Sarani is closed to traffic. — DCP Traffic Kolkata (@KPTrafficDept) September 16, 2018

The exact reason of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

More details awaited.

With inputs from ANI