Mahsa Amini death: Let women decide how they want to dress, says Sadhguru

Wading into Iran’s hijab controversy, which has been raging in the country for the last six days and has gained global attention, Jagadish “Jaggi” Vasudev, (Sadhguru) on Wednesday tweeted that women should be allowed to decide “how they want to be attired” and called for the end of the “retributive culture of punishing someone for what they wear”.

Neither the religious nor the lecherous should determine how women should dress. Let women decide how they want to be attired. May this retributive culture of punishing someone for what they wear be put to an end, religious or otherwise. – Sg#MahsaAmini #Iran #Hijab — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) September 21, 2022

Iran’s morality police arrested 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on 13 September in Tehran for wearing her hijab too loosely. Later, she slipped into a coma and died while in police custody.

While police have claimed Amini suffered a heart attack, pro-reform news websites quoted an uncle of Amini as saying she had no history of heart disease. The debate over her health continues as the public wait for the results of her medical investigation that will take up to three weeks to complete, according to the head of Tehran medical examiner’s office.

Amini’s death has caused widespread anger with women burning hijabs and chopping off their hair in protest against the orthodoxy and brutality of the government. Demonstrations continue to be held in Tehran with many chanting “death to the dictator,” targeting both Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s rule and Iran’s theocracy, despite the threat of arrest, imprisonment and even the possibility of a death sentence.

Sadhguru's tweet was met with mixed reaction from netizens, while some supported him and asked him to tag Karnataka hijab row as well, another social media user asked him "Don't you have rules for women at your places of worship?"

